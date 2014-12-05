C. Agricole chairman losses support of key mutual shareholders

PARIS Dec 5 Credit Agricole Chairman Jean-Marie Sander was removed this week from the board of a set of mutually-owned regional banks, a spokesman said on Friday, an indication he has lost the support of a grouping that is its main shareholder.

The regional mutual banks voted not to reappoint Sander as the deputy chairman of the Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole (FNCA), which groups the mutuals together, the FNCA spokesman said. The move was first reported in French newspaper Le Monde.

A Credit Agricole spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter.

In signs of a power struggle, the mutuals re-elected their own chiefs to the FNCA board but left Sander out amid tensions with the management of the listed bank at a meeting on Thursday, an FNCA source told Reuters.

Describing what it called an "open crisis" over the bank's governance, Le Monde said tensions have been rising in recent weeks over plans to reorganise its complicated structure.

Credit Agricole's 39 regional mutuals own a 56.2 percent stake in the listed arm of the bank through a holding company called SAS Rue de La Boetie. The listed bank, Credit Agricole S.A., in turn owns a 25 percent stake in the regional mutuals.

The FNCA source said Sander had also been evicted from the SAS' board.

Sander's mandate as Credit Agricole chairman runs until 2016 after it was renewed last year for three years. However, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet's mandate expires in March.

The complicated cross-holding structure as been a lingering source of tension between the regional mutuals and the listed banks ever since the latter was floated on the market in 2001.

Le Monde reported that the regional mutuals had the impression they were losing control of the listed arm, which has taken big hits over investments in Greece and Portugal. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)