New Issue-Credit Agricole sells $1 bln notes

Sept 24 Credit Agricole SA on Monday
sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, and Morgan
Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 3 PCT       MATURITY    10/01/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.982   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 3.004 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/01/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 235 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
 FITCH A- MINU S    MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

