UPDATE 1-Large U.S. retailers sue Visa, MasterCard over card fees

* Merchants "opt out" of pending settlement in New York
court
* Lawsuit stems from dispute over fees for card processing
By Jessica Dye
May 23 A group of U.S. retailers, including
Macy's Inc. and Target Corp., sued Visa Inc.
and MasterCard Inc. on Thursday, breaking off from a
proposed $7.2 billion settlement reached last year over fees to
process credit card transactions.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan,
came ahead of a May 28 deadline for the millions of merchants
affected by the settlement to decide whether to forego receiving
damages under the pact and pursue their own legal action.
That settlement, pending in federal court in Brooklyn, would
end litigation on behalf of merchants that accused Visa and
MasterCard of inflating so-called interchange, or swipe, fees.
Many retailers criticized the proposed settlement after it
was announced in July 2012. They say the pact offers inadequate
compensation and forces them to sign broad litigation releases
that could shield Visa and Mastercard from future lawsuits over
antitrust violations.
By "opting out" of the settlement, the retailers can pursue
separate litigation seeking damages over allegations of past
antitrust violations. But even so, merchants would still be
bound by other injunctive relief if the settlement goes forward,
including changes to Visa and MasterCard's swipe-fee rules.
The pact received preliminary court approval from a federal
judge in Brooklyn in November 2012, and Visa and Mastercard have
said they are confident the settlement will win final approval.
Representatives of Visa and MasterCard had no immediate
comment on the new lawsuit.
Also named as plaintiffs in Thursday's lawsuit are JC Penney
Co Inc., Kohl's Corp. and TJX Cos. The
lawsuit seeks compensatory and triple damages, as well as other
remedies.
On Tuesday, Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and 18 others said
they would both opt out and consider pursuing separate legal
actions over damages. Wal-Mart is not named as a plaintiff in
the case filed Thursday.