Visa, Mastercard, banks in $7.25 billion swipe-fee settlement

BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises says Q4 net loss of $1.42 per depositary unit
* Icahn enterprises L.P. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
NEW YORK, July 13 Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and banks issuing their credit cards have agreed to pay up to $7.25 billion and allow stores to encourage customers to use cheaper forms of payment, according to settlement papers filed on Friday in a lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court.
The settlement, if approved by a judge, would resolve dozens of lawsuits filed by retailers in 2005, accusing the companies of fixing fees for processing credit and debit card payments and prohibiting stores from steering their customers to cheaper forms of payment.
* Altisource Asset Management Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; continues to successfully deliver on RESI's strategic objectives
* Altisource Residential Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; continues to meet growth, operating and disposition objectives