Affinity Equity Partners hires C.Suisse's Asia M&A co-head Behar -sources

SINGAPORE, April 20 Private equity firm Affinity
Equity Partners has hired Ronnie Behar, currently a senior
Credit Suisse executive in the Asia-Pacific region, as
its Southeast Asia head, people with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Monday.
Behar, who has been the Swiss bank's co-head of M&A in the
region since 2011, has worked on several major Southeast Asian
deals in the past, such as the power asset sales of Singapore
state investor Temasek Holdings.
Hong Kong-based Affinity Equity Partners is an Asia-focused
private equity firm. It was founded more than a decade ago by
K.Y. Tang, the former chairman of UBS Capital in Asia-Pacific.
There was no immediate response from Tang's office on the
hiring of Behar, while a Credit Suisse spokeswoman in Singapore
declined to comment.
The sources declined to be identified because the hiring has
not been made public.
