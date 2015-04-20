UPDATE 1-Affinity Equity hires Credit Suisse's Asia M&A co-head - sources

(Adds context of staff changes at banks)
By Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, April 20 Private equity firm Affinity
Equity Partners has hired Ronnie Behar, a senior Asia-Pacific
M&A executive at Credit Suisse, as its Southeast Asia
head, sources said, highlighting a flurry of changes at major
investment banks.
Behar, who has been the Swiss bank's co-head of M&A in the
region since 2011, has worked on several major Southeast Asian
deals in the past, such as the power asset sales of Singapore
state investor Temasek Holdings.
Behar's move was announced in a Credit Suisse internal memo,
according to people familiar with the matter. The sources
declined to be identified because the hiring has not been made
public.
Hong Kong-based Affinity Equity Partners is an Asia-focused
private equity firm founded more than a decade ago by K.Y. Tang,
a former chairman of UBS Capital in Asia-Pacific.
There was no immediate response from Tang's office on the
hiring of Behar, while a Credit Suisse spokeswoman declined
comment.
Asian private equity firms have raised billions of dollars
and have been actively hunting for M&A deals across various
sectors.
The moves in M&A teams at investment banks come as
dealmaking is faltering in Southeast Asia. The region's deal
value of M&As fell to a two-year low of $16.8 billion in the
first quarter as acquisitive tycoons from Thailand paused after
a deal-making rush.
The Southeast Asian M&A heads at UBS Group AG,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bank of America Corp
have left in recent months, sources familiar with the matter
have told Reuters.
