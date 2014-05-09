CSuisse narrowly wins vote for conditional capital bonus plan

ZURICH May 9 Credit Suisse won a narrow vote to issue new shares for staff bonuses at the Swiss bank's annual general meeting on Friday, with nearly 30 percent of investors opposing the move.

More than 67 percent of the Swiss bank's shareholders backed the proposal, which required a two-thirds majority to pass.

U.S.-based proxy advisor ISS opposed the bank's plan, which will more than treble conditional capital to 1.6 million Swiss francs ($1.82 million) . ($1 = 0.8781 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)