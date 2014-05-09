CSuisse narrowly wins vote for conditional capital bonus plan

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
ZURICH May 9 Credit Suisse won a narrow vote to issue new shares for staff bonuses at the Swiss bank's annual general meeting on Friday, with nearly 30 percent of investors opposing the move.
More than 67 percent of the Swiss bank's shareholders backed the proposal, which required a two-thirds majority to pass.
U.S.-based proxy advisor ISS opposed the bank's plan, which will more than treble conditional capital to 1.6 million Swiss francs ($1.82 million) . ($1 = 0.8781 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.