Credit Suisse shareholders overwhelmingly back 2012 pay plan

ZURICH, April 26 Credit Suisse
shareholders backed the Swiss bank's pay plans, despite vocal
opposition from retail shareholders.
Nearly 88 percent of the Zurich-based bank's shareholders
supported the plan, while more than 10 percent opposed it,
following over two hours of heated debate.
Banker pay and bonuses have become a hot-button issue in
Switzerland since the financial crisis, when UBS was
bailed out by the Swiss government.
Julius Baer shareholders last week rejected the
pay plans of the Swiss private bank after ISS, which advises
investors on corporate governance and other issues, had
recommended shareholders vote it down.
