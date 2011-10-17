UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse sued by Assured over mortgage losses

* Wilbur Ross' Assured Guaranty sues

Oct 17 Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX was sued by billionaire Wilbur Ross' Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO.N) for allegedly misleading it about the quality of mortgage loans underlying securities it insured, exposing it to hundreds of millions of dollars in potential claims.

In a complaint filed on Monday, Assured said the Swiss bank's DLJ Mortgage Capital unit made false representations about 7,338 mortgage loans, or 93 percent of those it reviewed, that underlay six residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) offerings marketed by Credit Suisse in 2006 and 2007.

Assured said these loans had an original principal balance of $1.8 billion, that it would not have provided insurance had DLJ been truthful and that DLJ has refused to buy back the problem loans.

"This failure by DLJ to honor its 'put-back' obligations has resulted in massive harm to Assured," exposing the bond insurer to "hundreds of millions of dollars in current and future claim payments," the complaint filed with the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan said.

Assured is seeking to force Credit Suisse to buy back the problem loans, or else cover its losses.

Credit Suisse spokesman Steven Vames said the bank will vigorously defend against the lawsuit. He said Assured filed the lawsuit to "evade" its insurance obligations and that Assured has made only "minimal" payouts to date.

"Assured is a sophisticated multibillion dollar insurance company that received full disclosure about the securities they chose to insure," Vames said.

Philippe Selendy, a lawyer for Assured, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Banks face many lawsuits by investors and insurers over the quality of loans underlying RMBS. In April, Assured reached a $1.6 billion settlement of a mortgage-related lawsuit with Bank of America Corp (BAC.N). [ID:nN15102036]

The case is Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp et al v. DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 652837/2011. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)