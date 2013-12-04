Credit Suisse sells German private bank business -sources

FRANKFURT Dec 4 Credit Suisse is
selling its business serving wealthy customers in Germany to
Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank, sources familiar with the
transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
newspaper also reported that Bethmann was set to win the bidding
for the private customers business, beating out Munich-based
rival Merck Finck & Co.
The paper, which did not cite sources for its report, said
Bethmann would take over 9,000 private clients with 10 billion
euros ($13.6 billion) in assets from Credit Suisse in Germany.
The move would raise Bethmann's number of clients to 20,000
and increase its assets under management to 34 billion euros
from 24 billion previously.
Credit Suisse and Bethmann declined comment.
A source close to Credit Suisse had told Reuters in June
that the Swiss bank was mulling a sale as part of its effort to
improve profit by focusing on the mega-rich rather than a larger
"mass affluent" client base.
Germany is Europe's largest market for asset management but
tough price competition makes it difficult to compete
profitably.
($1 = 0.7377 euro)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Jonathan Gould;
editing by Matthew Lewis)