Credit Suisse sells German private banking arm to Bethmann

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3
ZURICH, April 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.11 percent higher at 8,669 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH Dec 5 Credit Suisse said it will sell its private bank in Germany to Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank, part of ABN Amro, for an undisclosed price.
The Swiss bank is increasingly focusing on the ultra-rich and is selling a host of activities that no longer fit with this strategy, including its domestic private bank in Germany.
"Credit Suisse remains highly committed to the German wealth management market," the bank said in a statement on Thursday, adding German clients will be booked on the bank's other platforms, such as Switzerland and Luxembourg. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
ZURICH, April 3 Galenica priced its initial public offering of its Sante unit at between 37-39 Swiss francs per share at the top end of its range, implying a market capitalization of 1.85 billion Swiss francs ($1.85 billion) to 1.95 billion francs.