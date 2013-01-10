Credit Suisse sells ETF unit to BlackRock

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
ZURICH Jan 10 Credit Suisse said on Thursday it is selling its exchange-traded fund business to U.S. rival BlackRock Inc. for an undisclosed price.
"The acquisition we are announcing today represents BlackRock's continued commitment to the Swiss market and underpins the importance we place on meeting the needs of our clients," Laurence Fink, the U.S.-based asset manager's chairman and Chief Executive said in a statement.
The Swiss bank's ETF business was put on the block last July as part of a plan to bolster capital by 15.3 billion Swiss francs ($16.50 billion), including by issuing convertible bonds and selling prime Zurich real estate and other assets.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.