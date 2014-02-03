UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse's Stuhlberger adding Brazil assets gradually

By Silvio Cascione and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Feb 3 Asset manager Credit Suisse
Hedging Griffo is gradually adding Brazilian assets as domestic
blue-chip stocks now look fairly valued and a correction in
prices for some local debt notes may be losing momentum, Chief
Investment Officer Luis Stuhlberger said on Monday.
Stuhlberger, whose Fundo Verde oversees about 20 billion
reais ($8.3 billion) in assets, expects that whoever wins the
Brazilian presidential election in October will implement
policies to narrow the nation's budget deficit. The local
interest rate and currency markets have already priced in
additional risks down the road, he added.
"I am not moving more investments abroad. I am making a
marginal move back toward Brazil," Stuhlberger said at a Credit
Suisse event in São Paulo, adding that he began to pile up
stocks since December. Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo is Credit
Suisse Group AG's asset management unit in Brazil.
Without detailing his recent moves, Stuhlberger said that
prices for some of Brazil's largest and most liquid companies
reached "reasonable" levels. In several occasions, he has
recommended investors to buy companies with strong earnings
performance whose shares trade at two or three times book value.
He also advised investors to remain "selective" with their
stock picking in Brazil, trying to buy companies with robust
profits. He said, for instance, that a "de-rating of consumer
stocks is structural," meaning that a drop in prices may respond
to issues other than cyclical.
Stuhlberger's remarks pits him against global investment
powerhouses such as Pacific Investment Management Co, which
expect last year's market decline in Brazil to extend into 2014
if macroeconomic imbalances deepen, political noise on the way
to elections increases and global market turmoil rattles
investor confidence.
He said the biggest question mark regarding Brazil is
whether Latin America's largest economy can have sustainable
government finances going forward. As a result, long-term
government debt yields are unlikely to decline and, even if
inflation-linked notes currently offer high returns, there is
little room for price appreciation.
'THE FRAGILE FIVE'
A recent rout in emerging market assets is not the result of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to scale down years of
monetary stimulus, he said, adding that "such analysis looks to
me as erroneous, to say the least".
Stuhlberger said what explains the underperformance of
Brazil, India, South Africa, Turkey and Indonesia in recent
weeks is their lack of growth, deteriorating external and fiscal
imbalances, lack of structural economic reforms and eroding
policy credibility.
"In a deflationary world, these countries continue to post
high inflation rates and low growth readings," he said. Those
five countries have recently been labeled "The Fragile Five."
In 2013, the potential withdrawal of monetary stimulus in
the United States and a deterioration in Brazil's fiscal
position hurt markets. The October vote, in which President
Dilma Rousseff is expected to run for re-election, is a worry to
investors. Polls showed that she would beat any challenger if
the elections were held now.
Stuhlberger expects the winner of the election to fine-tune
policies and restore credibility.
Some of the names that Fundo Verde bought in include shares
in state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
. He said, however, that he partially
regrets that decision - shares of the company are down a
combined 14 percent over the past month.
Fundo Verde is also Brazil's oldest hedge fund.