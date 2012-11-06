版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 14:41 BJT

BRIEF-Credit Suisse, Qatar holding to form asset management venture

DUBAI Nov 6 Credit Suisse Group AG : * Qatar Holding to form asset management JV - statement * Says venture to focus on Middle East, Turkey and other frontier markets and

international business * Says Qatar CEO Aladdin Hangari to take charge of JV; Hashem Montasser named

CEO for Doha operations

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐