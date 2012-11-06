BRIEF-Credit Suisse, Qatar holding to form asset management venture

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
DUBAI Nov 6 Credit Suisse Group AG : * Qatar Holding to form asset management JV - statement * Says venture to focus on Middle East, Turkey and other frontier markets and
international business * Says Qatar CEO Aladdin Hangari to take charge of JV; Hashem Montasser named
CEO for Doha operations
NEW YORK, Feb 21 A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing several major banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, and related derivatives.
