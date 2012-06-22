UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse backs CEO, rebuffs SNB

ZURICH, June 22 Credit Suisse's board
stuck to its guns on Friday by backing the bank's management
under chief executive Brady Dougan despite last week's stinging
rebuke from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) for not boosting
capital levels quickly enough.
The central bank's stance and a three-notch downgrade of
Credit Suisse's long-term debt by ratings agency Moody's on
Thursday has increased pressure on Dougan.
In a brief statement on Friday, however, the bank said: "The
board is comfortable with the progress that has been made
towards meeting the Basel III capital requirements and is
confident that management's plans will continue to ensure that
Credit Suisse Group not only fulfils, but exceeds its regulatory
capital requirements."
While not mentioning specific measures, the statement is
implicit board backing for Credit Suisse's plan to bolster
capital by stowing profits, rather than issuing new shares.
The SNB had urged Credit Suisse to take whatever action
necessary, such as suspending dividends, issuing new shares and
cutting risk, to increase its common equity Tier 1 capital far
faster than required to shield Switzerland from the "substantial
risk" to the country if a euro zone bank collapses.
Credit Suisse's statement represents an unusually direct
confrontation with the central bank in a country where conflicts
are usually carried out behind closed doors. Dougan also
criticised SNB in an interview with Sunday newspaper Sonntags
Zeitung.
Dougan is widely lauded for avoiding a government bailout in
2008, but he has since fallen out of favour with some investors,
who criticize his failure to scale back Credit Suisse's
investment bank dramatically enough in the face of far stricter
Swiss and international capital requirements for riskier
businesses.