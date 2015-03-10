UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse says new boss does not mean big strategy shift

(Adds detail, Thiam's comments from news conference)
ZURICH, March 10 Credit Suisse
Chairman Urs Rohner on Tuesday said the appointment of Tidjane
Thiam as chief executive did not signal a major shift in
strategy, as the bank's new hire made his media debut in
Switzerland.
The market was caught off guard when reports first emerged
that Zurich-based Credit Suisse had picked Thiam, boss of
insurance group Prudential, to replace Chief Executive
Brady Dougan.
Rohner told a news conference in Zurich he had formally
started the succession process last autumn following a
discussion with Dougan but downplayed the prospect of a major
change in the company's growth plans.
"As you know, we have a strategy of growing the wealth
management business," Rohner said.
He said he wanted a more balanced allocation of the
company's capital between the wealth management and the
investment banking businesses. "It is not about a fundamental
redirection."
The chairman was speaking alongside Dougan and Thiam, whose
appointment, Rohner said, was agreed upon unanimously.
Rohner said Thiam's pay package would be a normal
compensation that tied into the bank's compensation framework.
Thiam said it was too early to ask about potential changes
he might make to the business.
"Credit Suisse has been successful but I don't know an
organisation that doesn't need change ... There are things that
need to be improved. I'm not in a position to go any further in
the answer," Thiam said.
Thiam addressed the news conference in French, German and
English in contrast with Illinois-born Dougan who rarely speaks
German publicly.
When asked why he had learned German Thiam said: "I was a
very attentive student at school. If you really want to
understand a culture, you have to understand the language."
Asked how he felt as a foreigner coming to work in
Switzerland, Thiam said when he arrived at Zurich airport on
Tuesday, the customs official had already recognised him as the
CEO designate and welcomed him.
"It's a very nice welcome to Switzerland," Thiam said
He said his perception of Switzerland was that it was an
open country and that he had been approached by different Swiss
companies about taking a job including Nestle.
"I have been approached by other Swiss companies for other
topics, chairmen who came to see me," Thiam said. "And actually
more so than from France, for instance, where I come from,
that's factual."
