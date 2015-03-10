版本:
Credit Suisse says new CEO does not herald major strategy shift

ZURICH, March 10 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner on Tuesday said the appointment of Tidjane Thiam was agreed upon unanimously and that the shift to a new chief executive does not signal a major shift in strategy.

Rohner said he had initiated formal steps to starting the succession process last fall following a discussion with current Chief Executive Brady Dougan but downplayed the prospect of a major change in the company's growth plans.

"As you know, we have a strategy of growing the wealth management business," Rohner said adding that he wanted a more balanced allocation of the company's capital between the wealth management and the investment banking businesses.

"It is not about a fundamental redirection," Rohner said.

Compensation will be normal for Thiam.

Thiam, who addressed a press conference in Zurich in French, German and English, said it was too early to ask about potential changes he may make to the business. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
