Credit Suisse CEO sees conditions improving in 2017 - Bloomberg TV

ZURICH Jan 17 Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam sees market conditions improving during
2017 as the bank's reorganisation gathers pace and its
efficiency drive continues.
Switzerland's second-biggest lender has accelerated its
transformation and achieved "a lot" in 12 months, Thiam told
Bloomberg TV in an interview from Davos on Tuesday.
"After a year in 2016 where you saw revenues really go down
(across the sector)...hopefully 2017 will be better but all this
is markets permitting," he said.
"Certainty we see a strength in fixed income, you can see
that. You can see the securitised products market going. You can
see generally global credit products growing. You can see
leveraged finance still at a reasonable level of activity," he
said, while the equities business would have a "reasonable"
year.
Credit Suisse was now in a decent capital position and was
progressing at "full speed" towards the flotation of its Swiss
bank unit later this year, Thiam said.
