Credit Suisse to ask for China trading license - report

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 Credit Suisse Group AG intends to increase capital at its Chinese joint venture and apply for a stock trading permit in the country, after the government eased restrictions on foreign investment banks, Bloomberg said.
China agreed last week to allow foreign investment banks to increase their stakes in domestic joint ventures to 49 percent from 33 percent. It also shortened the qualification period for a trading license to two years from five years.
Credit Suisse will move bankers to China to gain from the higher ownership limits and the shorter wait for licenses to trade shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen, said Zhang Liping, the bank's chief executive officer for the country, Bloomberg said.
The bank was in talks with its local partner Founder Securities on preparing a trading application, Liping added. He said no final decision had been made on Credit Suisse increasing its stake in the venture, Credit Suisse Founder Securities Ltd.
Credit Suisse China could not be immediately reached for a comment.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.