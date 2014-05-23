Credit Suisse says committed to commodities as rivals follow its model

LONDON May 23 Credit Suisse is
"committed" to keeping its customer-focused, derivatives-based
commodities business, which hews to a model that many of its
rivals are now returning to, the bank's global head said on
Thursday.
"We remain committed to commodities," Paul Hawkins, global
head of commodities at Credit Suisse, told reporters.
"Many of the banks are now moving toward a model similar to
the one that Credit Suisse has followed for a long time, with
more emphasis on clients and with less dependence on proprietary
and physical trading."
A host of big global banks have been paring back or closing
down their commodity trading operations, particularly those
focused on physical raw materials, amid thinning margins, higher
capital requirements and intense regulatory scrutiny.
Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co have
sold off large parts of their physical trading businesses, while
Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE-TK are
quitting the commodity markets altogether.
