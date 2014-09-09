UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse investment bank revenue up in July, August - finance chief

(Adds Credit Suisse comments on litigation)
ZURICH, Sept 9 Revenue at Credit Suisse's
investment bank rose in the last two months compared
with the same period a year before, the Swiss bank's finance
chief said on Tuesday.
Chief Financial Officer David Mathers gave investors brief
details about Credit Suisse's recent performance, weeks before
the company is due to report third-quarter results on Oct. 23.
"Revenues in the investment bank in July and August were
ahead of the same months last year, both in Swiss franc as well
as in dollar terms, albeit with a more pronounced seasonal
volatility," he said at a brokerage conference.
The Zurich-based firm's revenue from private banking in July
and August was similar to that seen last year, Mathers added.
The finance chief signalled that the U.S. government's
examination of financial crisis-era mortgage abuses was now
Credit Suisse's biggest legal worry, after it in May pleaded
guilty to a U.S. criminal charge and agreed to pay more than
$2.5 billion in penalties for helping Americans evade taxes.
"It is certainly true that residential mortgage litigation
does remain a drag on the earnings of, in particular, the
investment bank," Mathers said.
U.S.-based rivals including Bank of America Corp,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc have in
recent months reached settlements with the U.S. government over
charges they misled investors into buying troubled
mortgage-backed securities.
While Bank of America's settlement is expected to be the
largest, charges could still be brought against Credit Suisse
and others, people familiar with the probes have said.
Mathers also said that Credit Suisse did not think a
wide-ranging probe into alleged manipulation in foreign exchange
markets would do it substantial harm.
"The forex investigation is clearly an ongoing issue for us
and for the industry, but I think as we said at second-quarter
earnings the investigation has not so far revealed anything
material around Credit Suisse," he said.
"But one can't necessarily conclude it won't over the course
of the balance of the investigation and it's a large, complex,
multi-regional kind of investigation so these things tend to
take a long time, but there's nothing immediate there as an
issue," he said.
In March, the bank said it was "astonished" to be drawn into
a Swiss competition probe which is investigating potential
collusion among banks to manipulate foreign exchange rates.
