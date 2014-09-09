版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 9日 星期二 22:14 BJT

CSuisse says investment bank in July, August ahead of year-ago

ZURICH, Sept 9 Trading at Credit Suisse's investment bank in the last two months was ahead of last year's results, the Swiss bank's finance chief told investors at a brokerage conference on Tuesday.

"Revenues in the investment bank in July and August were ahead of the same months last year, both in Swiss franc as well as in dollar terms, albeit with a more pronounced seasonal volatility," Credit Suisse Chief Financial Officer David Mathers told investors.

The Zurich-based firm's revenue from private banking in July and August was similar to that seen last year, Mathers said. (Reporting By Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐