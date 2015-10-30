UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse books $283 mln in Q3 litigation provisions

(Adds details from report, background)
ZURICH Oct 30 Credit Suisse set aside
a net 280 million Swiss francs ($283 million) in litigation
provisions in the third quarter, its full quarterly report
showed on Friday.
The Swiss bank, which had 1 billion francs in legal costs
provisions at the end of last year, had added 61 million in the
first quarter and 124 million in the second.
It said it had received inquiries from authorities probing
suspected corruption at world soccer body FIFA regarding its
banking relationships with certain individuals and entities
associated with FIFA and that it was cooperating.
FIFA has been embroiled in a widening corruption scandal
since 14 soccer officials and sports marketing executives were
indicted by the United States in May. Swiss authorities have
since opened their own investigation.
"The U.S. and Swiss authorities are investigating whether
multiple financial institutions, including Credit Suisse,
permitted the processing of suspicious or otherwise improper
transactions, or failed to observe anti-money laundering laws
and regulations, with respect to the accounts of certain persons
and entities associated with FIFA," the bank said.
On other legal matters, it said:
* Asset Backed Securities Corp Home Equity Loan Trust,
Series 2006-HE7, last month re-filed an action against its unit
DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc (DLJ) and another defendant in a U.S.
court over disputed mortgage loans.
"The plaintiff alleges damages of not less than $341
million," the report said, noting the plaintiff and DLJ had
appealed the plaintiff's prior action, which was dismissed
without prejudice on March 24.
* Credit Suisse and other defendants last month
executed agreements to settle U.S. class-action lawsuits
alleging violations of price-fixing related to credit default
swaps. These agreements still require final court approval.
* A Texas court last month awarded $287 million to an entity
related to Highland Capital Management LP over a real estate
loan. Credit Suisse was challenging the verdict, it said.
Credit Suisse reported financial results last week in which
it detailed plans to raise 6 billion francs, slim down its
investment bank and cut jobs in the biggest overhaul of the bank
in almost a decade.
