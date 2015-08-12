UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse in talks to settle 'dark pool' allegations -WSJ

(Adds Credit Suisse no comment, share price)
Aug 12 Credit Suisse Group AG is in
talks to settle allegations related to its Crossfinder "dark
pool" trading venue, which could result in a fine running in the
high tens of millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Dark pools are broker-run trading venues that let investors
trade shares anonymously and only make trading data available
afterwards, reducing the chance of information leaking about
trade orders.
The case against Credit Suisse include allegations that it
facilitated unfair advantages for some traders, did not follow
rules against pricing of stocks and was not able to properly
disclose how Crossfinder works to investors, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1PiYX6D)
The bank is in negotiations with the New York Attorney
General and the Securities and Exchange Commission and a deal
could come as early as the next several weeks, the paper said.
Credit Suisse declined comment. Representatives at the SEC
and the New York Attorney General's office were not immediately
available for comment.
Credit Suisse shares fell 1.5 percent to 27.74 Swiss francs
in early trade, while the Stoxx European banking sector index
was down 1.3 percent.
The settlement under negotiations would be the biggest fine
ever levied against an operator of a private trading venue, the
WSJ reported, adding that talks could still fall apart.
Last year, the New York attorney general brought a lawsuit
against Barclays Plc accusing the bank of misleading
clients in its dark pool.
In April, Barclays failed to persuade a U.S. judge to
dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding shareholders about
the trading platform.
Dark pools were designed to let people quietly trade shares
before investors in the broader market could learn about and bet
against their trades.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Holmes and Susan Thomas)