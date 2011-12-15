Ex-C.Suisse employee sentenced over data theft

ZURICH Dec 15 A Swiss court sentenced a former Credit Suisse employee on Thursday to a suspended jail sentence of two years for stealing confidential client data from the bank, which was passed on to German officials investigating tax evasion.

The unnamed former employee, who had confessed to the theft, received two years probation in lieu of jail time and a fine of 3,500 Swiss francs ($3,700). His alleged accomplice, who Swiss authorities believe constructed the scheme to sell the data, was found dead in his Swiss prison cell just over a year ago.