Credit Suisse evaluates prime brokerage business as part of October cuts -source

Dec 7 Credit Suisse AG is considering
scaling down its prime brokerage business as part of already
announced efforts to reduce risk in its investment banking
division, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Credit Suisse like many investment banks is reconciling its
ambitions with increased regulation.
An expert panel on Friday recommended that the Swiss
government require UBS and Credit Suisse be subject to
a higher leverage ratio.
Switzerland wants its top banks to have a ratio of 4 percent
or more by around 2019 which is higher than the current
provisionally set ratio of 3 percent imposed by international
regulators.
In October, Credit Suisse said investment banking income had
slid nearly a fifth and said it would was going to ramp down the
rates business with the aim of lowering risky assets by $7
billion and leverage by $60 billion.
"The prime brokerage business is indeed part of the risk
reduction exercise announced earlier," the person familiar with
the matter said.
The Financial Times first reported Credit Suisse was
planning to shrink its prime brokerage business.
The bank aims to have businesses in its investment bank with
top-three market positions that can earn a healthy return on
capital, and in the past has chosen to exit or scale-back in
many of the areas which did not meet the criteria, such as
commodities.
