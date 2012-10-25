UPDATE 3-Credit Suisse to cut $1 bln more costs as profits fall

* Q3 net profit 254 mln Sfr vs avg poll forecast 370 mln
* Profit hit by 1.05 bln Sfr of charges
* Cost savings lifted 1 bln Sfr to 4 bln Sfr through 2015
* Aims to return to cash-based, not scrip, dividend in 2013
* Shares up 2.7 pct
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Oct 25 Credit Suisse will cut
an extra 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) of costs,
including axing more jobs, as part of efforts to bolster its
profits and capital position.
Volatile financial markets, a dearth of deals and tighter
regulations in the wake of the 2007-9 financial crisis are
forcing investment banks to slash costs, and the euro zone debt
crisis has pushed many to cut back even more.
The Swiss bank said on Thursday third-quarter net profit
fell 63 percent to 254 million francs, missing analysts' average
forecast of 370 million. The quarter was hit by 1.05 billion
francs in charges, mainly linked to its own debt.
However, Credit Suisse stock rose 2.6 percent after higher
profits from the investment banking division, which benefited
from a pickup in bond trading.
That unit offset Credit Suisse's private banking business ,
w here margins shrank and fresh funds won from wealthy clients
missed the bank's own targets by far.
The fixed-income recovery has already been noted by U.S.
investment banks and could also boost European peers like
Deutsche Bank and Barclays when they report
quarterly results next week.
Credit Suisse said it was targeting 4 billion francs in cost
savings by 2015, up from a goal of 3 billion francs it set in
July and an earlier figure of 2 billion.
The bank, which is already cutting 3,500 staff or 7 percent
of its workforce, said job losses would be inevitable to achieve
the extra savings, but did not say how many more staff would go.
It has already combined the separate operating platforms of
its two main units - private banking and investment banking -
and will increasingly shift information technology jobs to
Poland and India as part of its cost saving drive, finance chief
David Mathers told journalists.
ALL THE RIGHT THINGS
Thursday's measures helped quell criticism of Chief
Executive Brady Dougan following a stinging rebuke of the bank
by the Swiss National Bank in June following urgings from the
SNB to quickly bolster its capital.
"We believe management is doing all the right things in
terms of shrinking the investment bank ... (and) cutting costs,"
said JP Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein who rates Credit Suisse
at "overweight" but prefers crosstown rival UBS.
At 1037 GMT, the bank's shares were up 2.7 percent at 21.90
francs, o utpacing a 0.9 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600
bank index.
Credit Suisse's renewed emphasis on costs comes as part of
Dougan's push to return the bank to making cash dividends,
having offered this year's payout in shares. The previous year
it had given a choice of taking shares or cash.
The bank said it will go back to cash payouts in 2013, after
its capital has hit a key 10 percent level under stiffer Swiss
requirements, from 8.2 percent currently.
UBS, which reports quarterly results next Tuesday, is also
expected to announce job cuts to protect profits as it withdraws
from riskier investment banking areas which soak up large sums
of capital.
Credit Suisse's investment bank lifted revenue 66 percent on
the year, while costs edged 5 percent higher, in large part due
to provisions for mortgage lawsuits. The unit benefited from a
surge in sales and trading of fixed-income products such as
credit and securitised products.
Mathers said business trends in the first weeks of the
fourth quarter were similar to the third.
Credit Suisse's private bank didn't fare as well as the
investment bank, however. The unit's revenue fell on the quarter
and on the year, partly due to a traditional lull in client
activity during the summer holiday months.
"The malaise continues" in the private bank, Kepler Capital
Markets analyst Dirk Becker said. He rates the stock at
"reduce".