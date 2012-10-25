Credit Suisse ups cost-savings target after Q3 net profit slides

ZURICH Oct 25 Credit Suisse said on
Thursday it would target an extra 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.07
billion) of cost savings by 2015, after third-quarter net profit
shrank by more than half.
The Zurich-based bank posted net profit of 254 million
francs, down from 683 million francs year-ago. Analysts polled
by Reuters expected third-quarter net profit to fall to 370
million francs, including roughly 1 billion in credit losses.
Credit Suisse is selling prime Swiss real estate, issuing
convertible bonds and slashing spending, part of a raft of
measures announced in July aimed at raising capital by 15.6
billion francs ($16.72 billion) after urgings by the Swiss
central bank.
($1 = 0.9329 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)