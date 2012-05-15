RPT-Credit Suisse reshuffles ECM heads, integrates desks-memo

By Nadia Damouni

NEW YORK May 15 Credit Suisse has reshuffled a number of its senior bankers within its equity capital markets platform as it moves to integrate its origination and syndicate desks, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

The memo, signed by Joe Reece, global head of equity capital markets, said the decision allows the Swiss bank to "better address the interests of corporate issuers, financial sponsors, the venture capital community and buy-side investors."

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the memo's content.

Aside from the new integrated structure, David Hermer will take on the responsibilities that Jeff Bunzel previously held as head of ECM for the Americas before his departure to Deutsche Bank.

Anthony Kontoleon takes over as head of syndicate in the Americas from Hermer.

Nick Williams will serve as head of ECM for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, also known as EMEA.

In Europe, the new head of syndicate for EMEA, Stephane Gruffat, is taking over from Tom Ahearne, who now moves into the global vice chairman role.

Joss Fisher continues in his role as head of syndicate in Asia Pacific, reporting to Mervyn Chow and George Pavey, who have been appointed co-heads of ECM in Asia Pacific.

In addition, Campbell Lobb will continue in his role as head of origination in Australia. Ian Arnold will continue in his role leading the syndicate business in Australia.

Ernesto Cruz remains the global chairman of equity capital markets, working with the ECM Operating Committee.

Global demand for ECM activity has increased over the past two months for both initial public offerings and follow-on offerings, Reece said in the memo.

Recently Credit Suisse has advised on a number of notable deals, including Allison Transmission Holding Inc's $690 million IPO, and acted as a bookrunner for the 7 percent selldown of the United States Treasury's position in American International Group Inc.