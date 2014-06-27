Credit Suisse hires equity capital markets unit chief from UBS

June 27 A former UBS AG executive has
been hired to run Credit Suisse AG's equity capital
markets unit in northern Europe, Credit Suisse said on Friday.
Joachim von der Goltz, who is set to join Credit Suisse in
October, had been responsible since 2010 for equity capital
markets in Germany and Austria at UBS. He previously held roles
with Deutsche Bank in London, Frankfurt and New York.
Von der Goltz played a leading role in high profile
transactions including the recent Deutsche Bank rights issue,
capital increases for Commerzbank and the Telefonica
Deutschland initial public offering.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore and Freya Berry in
London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)