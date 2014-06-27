版本:
Credit Suisse hires equity capital markets unit chief from UBS

June 27 A former UBS AG executive has been hired to run Credit Suisse AG's equity capital markets unit in northern Europe, Credit Suisse said on Friday.

Joachim von der Goltz, who is set to join Credit Suisse in October, had been responsible since 2010 for equity capital markets in Germany and Austria at UBS. He previously held roles with Deutsche Bank in London, Frankfurt and New York.

Von der Goltz played a leading role in high profile transactions including the recent Deutsche Bank rights issue, capital increases for Commerzbank and the Telefonica Deutschland initial public offering. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore and Freya Berry in London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
