版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 5月 20日 星期二 13:12 BJT

Swiss regulator says CSuisse management didn't know of misconduct

ZURICH May 20 Switzerland's financial regulator effectively cleared Credit Suisse top management of blame for the Swiss bank's guilty plea and a $2.5 billion fine for helping Americans evade taxes, in a report released on Tuesday.

FINMA, the regulator, said the Zurich-based lender had violated Swiss supervisory law by failing to adequately monitor and control the business of its private bankers with U.S. clients.

"However, FINMA did not find indications that Credit Suisse's senior management had known of specific misconduct," the regulator said in a enforcement report. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐