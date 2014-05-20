Swiss regulator says CSuisse management didn't know of misconduct

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
ZURICH May 20 Switzerland's financial regulator effectively cleared Credit Suisse top management of blame for the Swiss bank's guilty plea and a $2.5 billion fine for helping Americans evade taxes, in a report released on Tuesday.
FINMA, the regulator, said the Zurich-based lender had violated Swiss supervisory law by failing to adequately monitor and control the business of its private bankers with U.S. clients.
"However, FINMA did not find indications that Credit Suisse's senior management had known of specific misconduct," the regulator said in a enforcement report. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.