Credit Suisse may sell part of German private bank - source

ZURICH, June 6 Credit Suisse may sell
part of its private bank in Germany to improve profitability in
Europe, a source close to the bank said on Thursday.
Swiss banks have struggled with profitability in their
European operations, which are less lucrative than the offshore
services they provide in Switzerland for overseas customers.
In December Zurich-based Credit Suisse shrank its German
private bank branch network to nine from 12 and said it would
lay off 150 of 500 staff.
The sale deliberations are part of a plan to focus more on
business from its wealthiest clients, with more than $50 million
in assets, the source said.
Credit Suisse declined to comment on its plans for Germany.
The bank is targeting spending cuts of 4.4 billion Swiss
francs ($4.71 billion) by the end of 2015.
($1 = 0.9349 Swiss francs)
