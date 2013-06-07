UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse may sell part of German private bank - source

* An estimated 84,500 individuals hold more than $50 million
* Moves comes as bank cuts spending bank-wide by 4.4 bln Sfr
* Credit Suisse shrank German private bank branch in
December
By Oliver Hirt
ZURICH, June 7 Credit Suisse may sell
part of its private bank in Germany, a source close to the bank
said on Thursday, part of efforts to improve profits by focusing
on the mega-rich rather than a larger "mass affluent" client
base.
Swiss banks have struggled with profitability in their
European onshore operations, which have become more important as
regulators crack down on Switzerland's lucrative status as an
offshore banking and tax haven.
Larger banks like Zurich-based UBS and Credit
Suisse are responding by stepping up efforts to court the
mega-rich, seen as better for business than the moderately rich
because transaction volumes tend to be far larger, and may feed
other business units such as investment banking.
Credit Suisse's sale deliberations are part of a plan to
focus more on those wealthiest clients, with more than $50
million in assets, the source said. The German unit's client
base is far broader and more scattered than the narrow, ultra
high net worth focus Credit Suisse is seeking.
Credit Suisse declined to comment on its plans for Germany.
The Swiss bank estimates that there are 84,500 individuals
across the globe with more than $50 million in net assets. Of
these, it says that 29,300 are worth at least $100 million and
2,700 breach the $500 million mark.
"If you are successful in acquiring one of these clients,
this will move the needle," Rolf Boegli, head of premium clients
at Credit Suisse, told the Reuters Global Wealth Management
Summit this week.
Switzerland's tradition of banking secrecy has helped to
make it the world's biggest offshore financial centre, with $2
trillion in assets. But its offshore status has come under fire
since the 2008 financial crisis from cash-strapped governments
clamping down on tax evasion. Authorities in Germany and France
also investigating Swiss banks.
The sale deliberations also come as Credit Suisse cuts
spending bank-wide by 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.71 billion)
by the end of 2015 to bolster profitability. In December, Credit
Suisse shrank its German private bank branch network to nine
from 12 and said it would lay off 150 of 500 staff, which
mirrored similar steps taken by crosstown rival UBS.
Analysts with Berenberg Bank estimate Swiss banks' gross
margin will erode by 5 percent next year due to assets moving
out of highly profitable Swiss offshore operations and into the
less lucrative European onshore area.
But Credit Suisse and UBS are sticking with onshore banking
as a hedge against the shrinking of the space left by regulators
for the more lucrative offshore business.
"We believe the gross margin of the Swiss private banks will
continue to decline because of the structural changes the
industry is facing," Berenberg analyst Eleni Papoula wrote in a
recent study.
($1 = 0.9349 Swiss francs)
