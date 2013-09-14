版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 9月 14日 星期六 21:42 BJT

Credit Suisse wants to sell its German private clients unit-paper

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Credit Suisse wants to sell the private clients business of its German unit Credit Suisse Deutschland AG, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing financial sources.

It said interested parties may submit their bids by the end of September.

France's BNP Paribas and Spain's Santander are among those interested in buying the business, it said, adding the spokesmen of the two banks declined comment.

A spokeswoman from Credit Suisse declined comment to Reuters.

In June, a source close to Credit Suisse told Reuters it may sell part of its private bank in Germany, part of efforts to improve profits by focusing on the mega-rich rather than a larger 'mass affluent' client base. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; additional reporting by Caroline Copley in Zurich; editing by James Jukwey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐