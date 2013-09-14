Credit Suisse wants to sell its German private clients unit-paper

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Credit Suisse wants
to sell the private clients business of its German unit Credit
Suisse Deutschland AG, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported
on Saturday, citing financial sources.
It said interested parties may submit their bids by the end
of September.
France's BNP Paribas and Spain's Santander
are among those interested in buying the business, it
said, adding the spokesmen of the two banks declined comment.
A spokeswoman from Credit Suisse declined comment to
Reuters.
In June, a source close to Credit Suisse told Reuters it may
sell part of its private bank in Germany, part of efforts to
improve profits by focusing on the mega-rich rather than a
larger 'mass affluent' client base.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; additional reporting by Caroline
Copley in Zurich; editing by James Jukwey)