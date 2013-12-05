Credit Suisse says CRO Guldimann to leave bank at year-end

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3
ZURICH, April 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.11 percent higher at 8,669 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH Dec 5 Credit Suisse said on Thursday its Chief Risk Officer Tobias Guldimann will leave the bank at the end of the year instead of taking over a newly created role inside the bank, confirming information obtained by Reuters.
Credit Suisse spokesman Marc Dosch said Guldimann would not start as head of reputational risk, corporate responsibility and regulatory policy in January as had been announced in July.
Dosch declined to comment on Guldimann's future plans.
The bank said this summer it hired Munich Re's Joachim Oechslin to succeed Guldimann from January 1. (Reporting by Katharina Bart, writing by Silke Koltrowitz)
April 3 Newer cancer drugs that enlist the body's immune system are improving the odds of survival, but competition between them is not reining in prices that can now top $250,000 a year.
ZURICH, April 3 Galenica priced its initial public offering of its Sante unit at between 37-39 Swiss francs per share at the top end of its range, implying a market capitalization of 1.85 billion Swiss francs ($1.85 billion) to 1.95 billion francs.