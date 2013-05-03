版本:
Credit Suisse names new heads of health care in Americas

NEW YORK May 3 Credit Suisse said it has appointed Michael Muntner and Charlie Newton as co-heads of its health care investment banking business in the Americas.

Muntner and Newton will report to Tom Davidson and Stuart Smith, who are global co-heads of health care investment banking.

Muntner will based in New York, while Newton will be based in San Francisco.
