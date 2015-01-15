US Labor Dept officials question compliance culture at Credit Suisse

WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. pension regulators said Thursday they have some concerns that Credit Suisse may lack a company-wide culture of compliance, and vowed to investigate further if they ultimately decide to let the bank continue managing U.S. retirement plans.

Top Department of Labor officials made their comments during a public hearing, in which Credit Suisse is asking the department to grant an exemption so it can continue managing retirement plans after the bank pleaded guilty in May to conspiring to help Americans evade taxes.

Timothy Hauser, a deputy assistant secretary in the Employee Benefits Security Administration, told Credit Suisse executives he would send his investigators to follow up if any exemption is ultimately granted.

"It is very hard for me sitting here, without conducting an entire separate investigation, to really have an appreciation to what extent those problems at Credit Suisse AG are cultural problems that involved the entire organization," Hauser said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)