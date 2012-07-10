UPDATE 1-Ex-Credit Suisse Asia Pac FX head to launch hedge fund

* New hedge fund to trade G10 and Asia FX
* Joins strong pipeline of hedge fund start-ups in Asia
* To begin trade with $50-100 mln, capacity to raise $750
mln
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, July 10 The former head of foreign
exchange in Asia Pacific for Credit Suisse, David
Curtis, is preparing to launch his own hedge fund by October to
trade G10 and Asian currencies, boosting a strong pipeline of
start-ups in the region this year.
Curtis, who has a quarter century investment track record,
has set up Northbridge Park Asset Management in Sydney.
The hedge fund plans to start trading with about $50 million
to $100 million, with initial capacity of raising $750 million,
Robert Duke, Northbridge's head of business development, told
Reuters.
He said the team had been planning the business for a couple
of years and has started meeting investors.
"We have had strong interest in managed accounts from a
couple of Hong Kong- and Tokyo-based investors that we are
seeing later in the week," Duke said.
The Northbridge Park Macro FX Fund aims for 12 to 15 percent
returns with volatility of 7 to 10 percent, according to a
marketing document obtained by Reuters.
Curtis started trading his FX strategy on the Deutsche Bank
platform with seed capital from the German lender in
June 2011. The fund returned 5.4 percent in 2012 through last
month.
Curtis joins the likes of former managing directors of
Och-Ziff Capital Management Manoj Jain and Sohit
Khurana, and William Lee, the former head of JPMorgan Chase &
Co's equity derivatives group for Asia-Pacific, who are
planning to launch hedge funds this year.
The pipeline of new hedge funds also includes Naga Capital,
scheduled for launch in the third quarter by former Citigroup
portfolio manager Yang Yeo, and Janice Dunnett, who
earlier ran Morgan Stanley's convertible bond franchise
in the Asia-Pacific region.
The start-ups come at a tough time for the $127 billion
Asian hedge fund industry that, according to research firm
Eurekahedge, has seen net outflows in 2012 while more than 40
hedge funds have shut down.
TRADING STRATEGY
The hedge fund will invest predominantly in the spot FX
market with about 10 percent allocated to FX derivatives.
As much as 90 percent of its investments will be in the most
liquid G10 currencies with the rest in Asian FX such as the
South Korean won, the Singapore dollar, the Hong Kong dollar,
the Philippine peso and China's renminbi, the document showed.
Curtis, who was part of the Asia Pacific executive committee
of Credit Suisse, earlier worked as head of foreign exchange for
Macquarie Bank.
His team includes Chris De La Hoyde, former head of foreign
exchange in Asia Pacific for the Royal Bank of Scotland,
and David Bavin, former head of forex and equity derivatives
trading at Macquarie Bank.
De La Hoyde, who has joined as head portfolio manager, and
Bavin, who is head of proprietary research and quantitative
strategies, have more than 50 years of experience between them.
During their employment with global banks, the firm's senior
investment personnel produced positive returns each year over
the 25 year period between 1985 and 2010. Curtis delivered an
average annual return of more than 21 percent between 2003 and
2008, the firm told potential investors.