Credit Suisse hires former BofA tech banker

| NEW YORK, April 10
NEW YORK, April 10 Credit Suisse has
hired tech veteran Chris Gaertner as its head of global
corporate finance for the technology group, according to a memo
obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
Gaertner, who will be based in San Francisco, was most
recently a technology banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
. He joined Merrill Lynch in 2005 and was head of
Merrill's technology group from 2006 to 2008.
In 2011, Gaertner advised Autonomy on its $11.7 billion sale
to Hewlett-Packard Co, as well as Lawson Software Inc's
$2 billion sale to Golden Gate Capital.
He will report into David Wah and Mark Simonian, global
co-heads of the technology, media and telecom group in Credit
Suisse's investment banking division.
A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.