Credit Suisse hires former BofA tech banker

NEW YORK, April 10 Credit Suisse has hired tech veteran Chris Gaertner as its head of global corporate finance for the technology group, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

Gaertner, who will be based in San Francisco, was most recently a technology banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch . He joined Merrill Lynch in 2005 and was head of Merrill's technology group from 2006 to 2008.

In 2011, Gaertner advised Autonomy on its $11.7 billion sale to Hewlett-Packard Co, as well as Lawson Software Inc's $2 billion sale to Golden Gate Capital.

He will report into David Wah and Mark Simonian, global co-heads of the technology, media and telecom group in Credit Suisse's investment banking division.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.