Credit Suisse names new Chicago co-head after banker departure

NEW YORK May 23 Credit Suisse Group
has named Jeff Douthit as new co-head of its investment banking
department in Chicago, according to an internal memo to staff
that was reviewed by Reuters.
Douthit, global head of business and consumer services for
Credit Suisse, took the role after senior industrial banker
James Nappo left the bank at the end of April to join Jefferies
Group, people familiar with the matter said.
The sources asked not to be named because the matter is not
public.
Douthit will run the Chicago investment banking department
along with Todd Noffke, the memo said. A Credit Suisse spokesman
confirmed the contents of the memo as well as the departure of
Nappo.
Nappo previously ran Credit Suisse's diversified industrial
business and also advised alternative energy companies.
Credit Suisse's bankers in Chicago have recently advised the
City of Chicago on the potential lease of Midway Airport and
Apollo Global Management on its acquisition of
McGraw-Hill Education. They also worked on financing the Carlyle
Group's acquisition of DuPont's performance
coatings business.
Jefferies declined to comment.