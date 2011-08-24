Credit Suisse appoints 11 new staff for India business

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
MUMBAI Aug 24 Credit Suisse Group AG has appointed five directors and six vice-presidents across its equities, fixed income and investment banking business in India, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The announcement comes days after sources told Reuters the Swiss bank was cutting its India wealth management unit by 20 percent as part of global staff reduction plans in tough market conditions.
The new hires include Graham Lappin, formerly of Royal Bank of Scotland , who joins as a director in equity sales, and Neil Bharadwaj, who joins as a director and chief operating officer and senior control officer for Credit Suisse's Mumbai bank branch. He was previously with Bank of America .
Kiran Chakravarthy joins as a director in fixed income sales, the bank said. He was previously with BNP Paribas , while Ankur Choudhary joins as a director in the bank's global markets solutions group. She was previously with JPMorgan . (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: