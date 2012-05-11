UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse says Americas boss to step down

By Katharina Bart
ZURICH May 11 Credit Suisse on Friday
said its Americas head Antonio Quintella would leave the Swiss
bank's management board at the end of the month and move to Sao
Paulo as chairman of its Hedging-Griffo unit.
In his new role, Quintella will report to his successor,
Robert Shafir - who adds the Americas head role to his current
one as head of Credit Suisse's asset-management unit - and to
overall private banking head Hans-Ulrich Meister.
Shafir was Credit Suisse's top earner last year, with 8.5
million francs for running the asset management arm, which
posted a 10 percent rise in pretax profit on the year.
The move is the second big change in top management
following the exit of information technology chief Karl Landert
two weeks ago.
Credit Suisse acquired a majority stake in Brazil-based
asset manager Hedging-Griffo in 2007.
Quintella's new job as chairman of the unit - in private
banking and asset management often largely a symbolic role - is
something of a change of pace from 2010, when the bank paid him
15.6 million Swiss francs after promoting him in a management
shake-up.
"As the former CEO of Brazil and CEO of Credit Suisse
Americas, Antonio Quintella is ideally qualified to further
develop Credit Suisse's wealth management business and to
deliver the integrated bank to clients in one of our most
dynamic growth markets," the bank said in a statement.
A Credit Suisse spokesman didn't comment when asked whether
the management moves were linked to an ongoing U.S.
investigation into 11 Swiss banks including Credit Suisse
suspected of helping wealthy Americans dodge taxes through
hidden offshore accounts in Switzerland.
A global crackdown on tax evasion by cash-strapped
governments in recent years has chipped away at Switzerland's
tradition of banking secrecy, which helped it build up a $2
trillion offshore wealth management industry.
Switzerland wants the investigations dropped, in exchange for
payment of fines and the transfer of names of thousands of U.S.
bank clients. It also wants a deal to shield the remainder of
its 300 or so banks from U.S. prosecution.