CEO says Credit Suisse not going to split itself up - paper

ZURICH Nov 20 Credit Suisse's organisational revamp is not a precursor to splitting up the Swiss bank, Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a newspaper interview.
"We're not going to split up Credit Suisse," Dougan said in an interview with Swiss business publication Finanz und Wirtschaft set to appear on Wednesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Credit Suisse reinforced its commitment to its fixed income business, all but abandoned by Swiss rival UBS, by promoting debt banker Gael de Boissard to run fixed income and head up Europe.
Dougan also denied that a decision to put Credit Suisse's private banking arm in control of the bank's smaller asset management unit and to absorb some investment bank activities was related to a long-running tax probe by the United States.
"The new organisation has nothing to do with the U.S. tax dispute. This is a purely organisational change," Dougan was quoted as saying.
Dougan did not elaborate in the interview on the status of negotiations with the U.S. over the tax issue.
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.