UPDATE 1-CSuisse shuffles asset management ranks as Fusenig exits

* Fusenig leaves for personal reasons
* Strobaek, Jain take over his responsibilities
* Move follows asset management-private bank merger
By Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt
ZURICH, Sept 12 Credit Suisse is shuffling its
asset management team, giving a bigger role to recently-hired
investment chief Michael Strobaek after Gerhard Fusenig, head of
multi asset class solutions and core investment, quit for
personal reasons.
Fusenig, who will stay on with the bank of a handover of
undisclosed length, said on Thursday his decision was based on
family reasons.
"The bank was surprised, but this is my decision and I'm not
planning anything new at this time, which I realise is unusual
in this industry," Fusenig said.
Fusenig's exit gives sole leadership of Credit Suisse's
multi-asset class products to Michael Strobaek, who took over as
chief investment officer for Credit Suisse's private banking arm
in May.
Strobaek and Robert Jain, the bank's New York-based head of
alternative investments who is taking over core investments from
Fusenig, will assume their new responsibilities with immediate
effect.
Strobaek was brought in by Fusenig from UBS to
more systematically cater to Credit Suisse's wealthy clients
with investment themes and views.
The changes come less than a year after Credit Suisse said
its private banking arm would swallow its smaller asset
management unit and absorb some investment bank activities.
That move sparked a management shuffle which saw private
bank head Hans-Ulrich Meister cede some power to asset
management head Robert Shafir.
