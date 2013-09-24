C. Suisse to exit wealth management for some countries

ZURICH, Sept 24 Credit Suisse's wealth
management business will pull out or partially withdraw from
some 50 countries by the end of the year, a Swiss newspaper
reported on Tuesday, as part of a drive to save 4.4 billion
Swiss francs ($4.8 bln).
The move, affecting countries such as Angola, Turkmenistan
and Belarus, is part of efforts to save 150 million Swiss francs
in the wealth management unit, the Tages Anzeiger daily reported
on Tuesday.
In other markets including Denmark and Israel, the bank will
shut out less wealthy clients and focus on those with balances
over 1 million francs, the paper said.
"It's been known for months that we will pull out of certain
small markets in our cross border business. This is a
consequence of our strategic review which encompasses all legal,
regulatory and operational aspects," said Credit Suisse
spokesman Marc Dosch.
The bank outlined plans to pull back from or close
operations in a number of countries at its second quarter
presentation in July. The spokesman declined to confirm which
markets would be affected, or how many.