UPDATE 3-CSuisse underwhelms with plan to shrink interest rate trading

* Credit Suisse Q3 net 454 mln Sfr vs 705 mln Sfr poll avg
* Investment bank revenue slides nearly 20 pct, pretax
profit halves
* Restructures interest rate trading business
* Says stowed Q3 funds for return to cash dividend in '13
* Private bank, wealth mgmt posts 8.1 bln Sfr net new money
* Ups cost-cutting target by 100 mln Sfr to 4.5 bln Sfr
* Preparing more detailed data on American clients for U.S.
probe
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Oct 24 Credit Suisse will
shrink interest rate trading after revenue and profit at its
investment bank slid in the third quarter, it said on Thursday,
further scaling back an area squeezed by strict new regulation
and a drop in activity.
Rivals UBS, Deutsche Bank and Barclays
are all restructuring their investment banks - less
lucrative in volatile post-crisis markets and under fire from
regulators insisting banks swap risk for more capital - and some
analysts said Chief Executive Brady Dougan had not gone far
enough compared to his peers.
After announcing that investment banking income slid nearly
a fifth, Credit Suisse said it would ramp down the rates
business with the aim of lowering risky assets by $7 billion and
leverage by $60 billion. The bank, which added 500 staff at its
investment bank in the third quarter, said this would result in
job cuts but gave no further details.
Credit Suisse's investment bank, already suffering a general
slump, was also hit by a fall in fixed income trading in the
third quarter when clients steered clear of those products until
the U.S. Federal Reserve clarified its intentions regarding its
bond buying programme.
While Credit Suisse is not alone in suffering from this -
American banks including Goldman Sachs have said they too
tussled difficult fixed income markets -
analysts suggested the Swiss bank had been slow to limit its
exposure.
At Credit Suisse, fixed income and bond trading made for 29
percent of overall revenue last year, compared with 22 percent
before the financial crisis of 2008-09. By contrast UBS said a
year ago it planned to cut 10,000 investment bank staff by
withdrawing from large parts of fixed income and would focus
almost exclusively on private banking.
Meanwhile, Barclays is cutting 1,800 staff and Deutsche is
trimming 1,500 jobs at their investment banking arms.
Credit Suisse said it would cut spending by at least another
100 million francs to more than 4.5 billion by the end of 2015.
Analysts expect it to slash its repo book and push derivatives
trading onto exchanges as opposed to over-the-counter, but many
were underwhelmed: Deutsche Bank called Thursday's announcement
"a small evolutionary step" and JPMorgan said Credit Suisse
needed to make deeper investment banking cuts.
JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein noted the bank will still
be left with a 50-50 mix of investment banking capital and
private banking business - and an investment bank almost double
that of UBS in terms of risk-weighted assets.
"We would have liked and expect in the long-term further
investment banking restructuring within the Tier II fixed
income, currencies and commodities franchise," Abouhossein said.
SHARES FALL
Investors also voiced their disproval. By 1321 GMT, the
stock was down 2.9 percent at 29 francs, against 0.7 percent
rise across European banks overall
Credit Suisse's overall net profit rose to 454 million Swiss
francs ($509.1 million) from the year-ago period - when charges
linked to its own debt ate into profits - well short of analyst
estimates, which averaged 705 million francs.
Revenue dipped little more than 1 percent.
CEO Dougan told analysts Credit Suisse still plans to pay a
2013 dividend and stowed funds in the most recent quarter to do
so. He did not specify a payout ratio. The bank paid a largely
stock dividend of 0.75 francs in 2012, and flagged a return to
cash when it met key capital ratios, which it has now achieved.
Credit Suisse private bank's net new money stood at 8.1
billion francs amid inflows from lucrative asset management
products as well as ultra-wealthy and emerging market clients.
However the unit faces headwinds: Credit Suisse is among
roughly a dozen Swiss banks under investigation by U.S.
prosecutors for helping wealthy Americans evade tax and is
negotiating to settle the allegations.
A July deal brokered by the Swiss government paved the way
for Credit Suisse and others to hand over information on where
clients closing their accounts moved their money.
Since then, Credit Suisse has delivered "substantial,
high-level" data on clients leaving, and is preparing to provide
more specific data, financial head David Mathers said on
Thursday.
More banking results follow Credit Suisse this week:
Deutsche Bank and UBS both report the quarter on Tuesday and
British bank Barclays reports on Wednesday.