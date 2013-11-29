UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse names investment banker to lead Swiss ultra-rich clients

* Gottstein is head of Swiss investment banking relations
* Boegli to step down at year-end for health reasons
* C.Suisse wants half of assets from ultra-rich segments
(Recasts, adds detail)
ZURICH, Nov 29 Credit Suisse is
promoting veteran Swiss investment banker Thomas Gottstein to
head up its ultra-rich clients business in Switzerland,
highlighting the expertise increasingly sought by private banks
to cater to their wealthiest customers.
Both Credit Suisse and crosstown rival UBS are
trying to sell their capital markets expertise through their
wealth management divisions, ramping up sophisticated and
tailor-made products and services in a bid to win more business
from clients with more than $50 million in bankable assets.
Gottstein, currently head of relationships with Credit
Suisse's Swiss investment banking clients, will replace Rolf
Boegli as head of ultra-high net worth customers in Switzerland
from Jan 1, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
Credit Suisse is aiming to increase the contribution of
ultra-rich clients to its overall assets under management to
around half from 44 percent now, in part by using its large
balance sheet to lend more to wealthy individuals.
The focus on the ultra-rich marks a shift from chasing the
"mass-affluent", or moderately rich.
While investment banking suffers from volatile post-crisis
markets and curbs on risk-taking, private banking is growing,
with households worth more than $100 million expected to account
for $11.6 trillion of global private wealth by 2017, up from
$7.5 trillion last year, according to Boston Consulting Group.
Boegli, who is stepping down at the end of the year for
health reasons, had been in his current job for little more than
a year following the merger of the bank's retail and private
banking arms in Switzerland.
He is taking a leave of absence and plans to return to
Credit Suisse eventually, according to the memo, whose contents
were confirmed by the bank. The job overseeing ultra-rich
clients also includes oversight of third-party asset managers.
(Reporting By Oliver Hirt; Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing
by Mark Potter)