UPDATE 2-CS investment banking rejig puts Amine on top

By Sarah White

LONDON, March 22 Credit Suisse is reshuffling its investment banking department, installing Jim Amine as the sole global head of the unit while former co-head Luigi de Vecchi goes on sabbatical, according to an internal memo on Thursday.

The bank is also moving across a top executive in the United States, where Amine is based, to run investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a second memo obtained by Reuters.

The changes come at a time of upheaval across the industry, as investment banks cut business lines and staff after a rough end to 2011 for trading revenues as tougher capital rules force them to reshape their business.

This is mainly hurting trading divisions, though dealmaking has picked up in the first quarter of 2012, boding well for fee income in the advisory business.

De Vecchi had been global co-head of investment banking, which encompasses merger and acquisition advice, capital markets advisory and financing, since late 2009.

"Luigi de Vecchi has informed us of his decision to transition to the next phase of his career," Eric Varvel, Chief Executive of Credit Suisse's investment bank, and Fawzi Kyriakos-Saad, Chief Executive for EMEA, said in one of the memos.

Amine, a former leveraged finance specialist who rose to run investment banking at Credit Suisse for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, is based in New York and will continue to report to Eric Varvel.

De Vecchi, who had been based in London, will return for a client relationship role after the sabbatical, the first memo said.

A Goldman Sachs alumnus, De Vecchi was CEO of Italy at Credit Suisse from 2007 to 2010, and has helped advise on some of the bank's biggest recent deals, including UniCredit 's 7.5 billion euro ($9.89 billion) right issue in January.

Jamie Welch, who has been global head of energy at the bank since 2004, will move from the United States to London to run the EMEA investment banking department, according to the second internal announcement.

Welch will continue to run the energy group, but will share the role with Osmar Abib, who is also global head of oil and gas.

Credit Suisse is also promoting two top capital markets specialists to run its Global Markets Solutions Group, a new position.

The group houses activities such as debt and equity capital markets, leveraged finance and restructuring.

Marisa Drew, one of the co-heads of GMSG for EMEA since 2008, will share the global role with Tim Bock, who was co-head of GMSG for the Americas, according to a third memo.

Amine, a Harvard Law School graduate, had previously held a similar GSMG role in Europe at Credit Suisse, which he joined in 1997 from Schroders.

Under Drew and Bock, Joe Reece will remain global head of equity capital markets, while Tom Mercein responsible for debt capital markets.

A spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memos.