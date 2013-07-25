Credit Suisse second-quarter profit up on trading revenue

European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
ZURICH, July 25 Credit Suisse said on Thursday that net profit for the second quarter rose nearly 33 percent on the year, on a rise in both stock and bond trading from its investment bank.
The Zurich-based bank beat analyst estimates with a 1.045 billion Swiss franc ($1.12 billion) net profit for the quarter, compared to 1.017 billion francs seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.
UBS on Monday disclosed a profit for the quarter that will beat estimates, even after charges to settle a lawsuit with the U.S. housing regulator over the mis-selling of mortgage-backed bonds. ($1 = 0.9352 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,580 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, April 10 Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.