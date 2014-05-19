U.S. says Credit Suisse to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sluggish after weak US GDP, dollar dips
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday that Credit Suisse AG would pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties as part of an agreement in which it pleaded guilty to a criminal charge of helping Americans evade taxes.
Attorney General Eric Holder told a news conference that Credit Suisse was the largest bank to plead guilty to a criminal charge in 20 years. He said the agreement showed that no financial institution was above the law.
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.